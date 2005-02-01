Central America
Generally, Central American countries are at the more expensive end of the table, though it must be said, not considerably so. Many Central American countries have comparatively slow broadband compared to North America and Europe. Again the problem of low uptake leads to less healthy markets and greater expense.
Mexico offers the cheapest broadband in the region on average, coming in 63rd in the global league with an average package price of $33.15. Belize is the most expensive in the region with an average package price of $62.54.
CIS (Former USSR)
CIS is by far and away the cheapest region in the world for broadband, with 11 of its 12 countries comfortably in the top half of the table, nine in the top quarter and four in the top ten. Ukraine is the cheapest country in the region for broadband with an average package price of just $6.64, followed in third place overall by the Russian Federation ($7.35), fifth place Belarus ($9.87) and eighth place Kazakhstan ($11.10).
Broadband infrastructure is well developed throughout most of the region, with healthy competitive markets for the most part. Exceptions are Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, whose relatively sparse populations do little to foster a healthy broadband marketplace.
Eastern Europe
All 13 countries in the Eastern Europe region fell within the top 65 cheapest in the world. Only one country in this region made it into the top ten, however: Romania, in fourth place overall with an average broadband package cost of $8.15.
Broadband in Eastern Europe is not only cheap, but (much like the Baltic region) very quick due to high saturation of FTTP. Many of these countries find themselves among the top 50 fastest countries in the world. Bucking no trends here as, once again, where broadband is quick, it's also cheap.
